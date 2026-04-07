'Did we cover today’s fiction quota?': Trisha shuts down rumours on quitting films

Actress Trisha Krishnan has been in the spotlight following rumours about her alleged link-up with Thalapathy Vijay. Amid the ongoing speculation, reports also surfaced claiming that the actress was planning to step away from films.

Filmmaker and YouTuber Chithra Lakshmanan of Touring Talkies had suggested that several producers informed him of Trisha’s plans to quit acting. The claims quickly gained traction on social media, leaving fans concerned.

However, Trisha has now dismissed the rumours with humour. Taking to Instagram on April 7, she shared a witty post poking fun at the speculation. “Apparently I’ve quit films, married a rich businessman and I’m raising quadruplets who turned two yesterday! Anything else I should add or did we cover today’s fiction quota?” she wrote, effectively shutting down the claims.