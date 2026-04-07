'Did we cover today’s fiction quota?': Trisha shuts down rumours on quitting films

Actress Trisha Krishnan has been in the spotlight following rumours about her alleged link-up with Thalapathy Vijay. Amid the ongoing speculation, reports also surfaced claiming that the actress was planning to step away from films.
Filmmaker and YouTuber Chithra Lakshmanan of Touring Talkies had suggested that several producers informed him of Trisha’s plans to quit acting. The claims quickly gained traction on social media, leaving fans concerned.
However, Trisha has now dismissed the rumours with humour. Taking to Instagram on April 7, she shared a witty post poking fun at the speculation. “Apparently I’ve quit films, married a rich businessman and I’m raising quadruplets who turned two yesterday! Anything else I should add or did we cover today’s fiction quota?” she wrote, effectively shutting down the claims.
The rumours had gone viral after Lakshmanan’s remarks, but Trisha’s response has since put the speculation to rest, reassuring her fans.
The actress had also recently made headlines after appearing alongside Vijay at a friend’s wedding in Chennai. Videos of the two arriving together circulated widely online, further fuelling rumours, especially amid reports of Vijay’s ongoing marital issues with his wife, Sangeetha.
Adding to the buzz, Trisha had earlier shared a cryptic post on social media about love, which read, “Love is not everything and yet everything is meaningless without love.”
On the professional front, Trisha was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life. She is next set to star in Karuppu alongside Suriya, directed by RJ Balaji. The film is expected to release on May 14, 2026, after facing several delays. She also has Vishwambhara with Chiranjeevi in the pipeline.