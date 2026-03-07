Vijay breaks silence on divorce proceedings, tells fans not to 'feel sad or worried'

Actor and TVK chief Vijay on Saturday broke his silence on the ongoing divorce process initiated by his wife Sankgeetha, saying the issue should not worry his party supporters and that he will handle it himself.

Addressing his fans on women's day, Vijay acknowledged that several issues have surfaced recently, creating concern among his supporters. He urged them not to get hurt while defending him online and asked them to remain confident.

"You are fighting for me and getting hurt. Seeing that hurts me. I will take care of everything. Don't feel sad or worried. I am not saddened. Only good things will happen," he said.

Vijay’s wife, Sankgeetha Sornalingam, has approached the district court in Chengalpattu seeking the dissolution of their marriage. In her petition, she has alleged that the TVK chief is involved in an extramarital relationship with an actress and has cited this as the reason for seeking a divorce.

Amid these developments, Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan drew significant attention when they appeared together at a wedding reception in Chennai on March 5. Their joint appearance quickly went viral across social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Sankgeetha again approached the Chengalpattu District Court on Saturday seeking an order directing Vijay to allow her stay at the Neelankarai house until the divorce is finalised or to provide her with a similar alternative accomodation.

Sankgeetha has been married to Vijay since 1999. She filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences, allegations of adultery and mental strain.