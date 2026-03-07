Vijay's wife Sankgeetha files fresh plea seeking court direction to let her stay at actor's ECR house

Days after filing for divorce, actor-politician Vijay's wife Sankgeetha has again approached the Chengalpattu District Court seeking an order directing Vijay to allow her stay at the Neelankarai house until the divorce is finalised or to provide her with a similar alternative accommodation.

Sankgeetha, who has been married to Vijay since 1999, filed for divorce on February 27 based on irreconcilable differences, allegations of adultery, and mental strain.

In her latest plea, Sankgeetha mentioned that she doesn't have a house in Chennai as she holds a British citizenship and lives in London. Sankgeetha stated that without a court order, she may be denied access to the residence, which would cause hardship.

Sankgeetha stressed that throughout the marriage, she has fulfilled the role of a dedicated homemaker and spouse, prioritising the well-being of the family and ensuring the smooth running of the home. She also mentioned that Vijay provided the family with a comfortable lifestyle and took care of them.