Vijay's wife Sankgeetha files fresh plea seeking court direction to let her stay at actor's ECR house

Days after filing for divorce, actor-politician Vijay's wife Sankgeetha has again approached the Chengalpattu District Court seeking an order directing Vijay to allow her stay at the Neelankarai house until the divorce is finalised or to provide her with a similar alternative accommodation.
Sankgeetha, who has been married to Vijay since 1999, filed for divorce on February 27 based on irreconcilable differences, allegations of adultery, and mental strain.
In her latest plea, Sankgeetha mentioned that she doesn't have a house in Chennai as she holds a British citizenship and lives in London. Sankgeetha stated that without a court order, she may be denied access to the residence, which would cause hardship.
Sankgeetha stressed that throughout the marriage, she has fulfilled the role of a dedicated homemaker and spouse, prioritising the well-being of the family and ensuring the smooth running of the home. She also mentioned that Vijay provided the family with a comfortable lifestyle and took care of them.
In her divorce petition, Sankgeetha alleged that in April 2021, she discovered that Vijay was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress, which caused her "deep emotional pain and mental suffering."
She also alleged that her financial freedom and movement were restricted. In November 2025, Sankgeetha had the last of two discussions to explore a mutually honourable exit from their marriage. But an amicable resolution could not be derived, she said in the petition. It also says that the actor, through his advocate, made it clear that she would not be permitted inside his matrimonial home if she chooses to pursue a divorce legally.
Following Sankgeetha's request for alimony in the divorce petition, it is being reported that Vijay may pay around Rs 250 crore in an out-of-court settlement and is expected to take care of their children. A confirmation is awaited on the same.