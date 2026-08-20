Director KC Guru: Lightweight baby is not just a catchphrase, it is a philosophy for life

On how he came up with the idea for Lightweight Baby, Guru talks about his desire to do a film on unconventional romance. “The story started with a female bodybuilder and the stigma they face and the challenges that come with being stereotyping. When Vikkals Vikram came into the project, he brought the inputs of his experiences as a stand-up comedian. This is about people from two completely different worlds coming together, finding love and changing each other’s lives,” says Guru. While Vikkals Vikram is known for his viral social media skits, stand-up routines, and Bigg Boss Tamil, Arthy Krishna, who plays the female bodybuilder, is a newcomer. On why he chose to go with a debutant for the role, Guru is full of praise for the actor: “I don’t think any existing actor could fit the character because I don’t think any actor could come close to the physique Arthy has. She is a professional bodybuilder and also, despite her muscular physique, she has a feminine face, and that was exactly the combination I was looking for.”