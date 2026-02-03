Anaswara Rajan: 'Rom-com is a universal genre'

With Love will open theatrically on February 6, and the film is a first for many of its members. Director Madhan makes his debut as a director, Abishan leads a film for the first time, and this is her first full-fledged role for Anaswara in Tamil. She has been part of Raangi, which had a delayed release, and Thugs, which had her play the role of a supporting actor in the ensemble. "I was looking for a team that would feel right. Yes, story and character are important. But I was prioritising a good team because I wanted to work on a set where my mind would be free. All of that came together in With Love," shares Anaswara, who reveals that she said yes to the film two days after being approached. "This was the fastest."