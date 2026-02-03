Sarathkumar-starrer Aazhi gets release date

The makers of the Sarathkumar headliner, Aazhi, revealed that the film will release theatrically on February 27. Aazhi is directed by Madhav Ramadasan, who has previously directed Melvilasom (2011) and Ilayaraja (2019).
Aazhi will be director Madhav's first release in seven years after Ilayaraja (2019). The upcoming film will also be his first Tamil film, with all his previous projects being made in Malayalam.
Aazhi is produced by Sajit Krishnan under the 888 Productions and Celluloid Creations banner. Meanwhile, S Hari Uthraa will distribute the film in Tamil Nadu under the Uthraa Productions banner.
The cast of Aazhi includes Devika Satheesh, Indrajith Jagan, Thamarai Selvi, Vaiyapuri, and Sreejith Ravi, among others.
Jassie Gift serves as the music composer for the film, with lyrics by Navin Kannan. William Francis is composing the background music for the film. The crew of Aazhi also consists of Anand N Nair as the cinematographer, K Sreenivas as the editor, Pradeep MV as the art director, and Pheonix Prabhu as the action choreographer. Oscar winner Resul Pookkutty is on board as a sound designer.