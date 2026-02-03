Sarathkumar-starrer Aazhi gets release date

Jassie Gift serves as the music composer for the film, with lyrics by Navin Kannan. William Francis is composing the background music for the film. The crew of Aazhi also consists of Anand N Nair as the cinematographer, K Sreenivas as the editor, Pradeep MV as the art director, and Pheonix Prabhu as the action choreographer. Oscar winner Resul Pookkutty is on board as a sound designer.