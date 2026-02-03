Sasikumar-Chaithra Achar's My Lord locks release date

Actor Sasikumar's much-anticipated film My Lord from director Raju Murugan has set a February 13 release in theatres. The satirical drama film stars Chaithra J Achar as the female lead, marking her second Tamil film after 3BHK, which released last year.
The film's trailer, which was released a few weeks ago, followed Muthusirpi (Sasikumar), who, along with his wife, are struggling to prove their identity as records declare them dead. It also shows the past of the protagonist, who is affected by a kidney racket. The film is about how a simple person fights against this racket, which also seems to be tied to powerful politicians.
Raju Murugan is known for directing films like Cuckoo (2014) and Joker (2020). He has also served as the lyricist for the film along with Yugabharathi, Athipatti K Mariyappan, Dinesh Rajendran (Rap).
The cast of the film also includes Asha Sharath, Guru Somasundaram, Jayaprakash, Gopi Nainar, and Vasumithra.
The technical crew of My Lord includes Nirav Shah as the director of photography, Sathyaraj Natarajan as the editor, and Muni Paulraj as the art director. Jayanthi Ambethkumar is producing the film. Olympia Films is the banner backing the film.