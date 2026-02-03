Sai Pallavi joins Dhanush's D55

In the latest casting announcement in Dhanush's D55, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, actor Sai Pallavi is joining Sree Leela to lead the star cast. This film marks Sai Pallavi's back-to-back collaboration with Rajkumar after Sivakarthikeyan led Amaran.
Sai Pallavi will team up with Dhanush for the second time in D55 after the 2018 film Maari 2.
D55 will be backed by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films, in association with RTake Studios. The film was earlier set to be produced by Anbuchezhiyan and Sushmita Anbuchezhiyan under their Gopuram Films banner before the change took place.
The makers also recently announced that the young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar will be joining the film as the composer. He made his Tamil and Malayalam debut with Dude and Balti, respectively. The rest of the technical crew has not yet announced.
Sai Pallavi, meanwhile, last appeared in the Telugu film Thandel, opposite Naga Chaitanya. She will next be seen in Sunil Pandey's romantic drama Ek Din, with Junaid Khan playing the male lead, in her Hindi debut. She will also be playing Sita in the epic two-part film Ramayana, with Ranbir playing Ram.