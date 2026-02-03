Tamil

Sreeleela joins Dhanush-Rajkumar Periyasamy's D55 as female lead

The yet-to-be-titled film, which was announced in November last year, will have music by Sai Abhyankkar
From L to R - Rajkumar Periyasamy, Sreeleela and Dhanush
After making a memorable debut in Tamil with Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara, Sreeleela has signed on to play the female lead in Dhanush's upcoming project D55 from filmmaker Rajkumar Periyasamy. The yet-to-be-titled film, which was announced in November last year, will have music by Sai Abhyankkar. Further details regarding rest of the cast members are expected to be unveiled in the upcoming days.

While plot details of D55 are currently unknown, the director had previously revealed, "My previous film was about a hero, a Gallantry award recipient (Amaran). My next is about many unsung heroes who blend in within the society. The protagonist will represent one such hero."

D55 will be backed by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films, in association with RTake Studios. The film was earlier set to be produced by Anbuchezhiyan and Sushmita Anbuchezhiyan under their Gopuram Films banner before the change took place.

Sreeleela played key roles in three Telugu films last year - Nithiin's Robinhood, Kireeti Reddy's Junior and Ravi Teja's Mass Jathara. Her recent film Parasakthi saw her playing Sivakarthikeyan's love interest. She starred alongside Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa in the period action drama which revolved around the anti-Hindi agitation movement which took place in the 1960s.

