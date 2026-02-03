Sreeleela joins Dhanush-Rajkumar Periyasamy's D55 as female lead

After making a memorable debut in Tamil with Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara, Sreeleela has signed on to play the female lead in Dhanush's upcoming project D55 from filmmaker Rajkumar Periyasamy. The yet-to-be-titled film, which was announced in November last year, will have music by Sai Abhyankkar. Further details regarding rest of the cast members are expected to be unveiled in the upcoming days.