Sathish's Pathu Naal Raja goes on floors

On January 1, we had reported that the upcoming film starring Sathish, which is directed by Guru Saravanan, has been titled Pathu Naal Raja. The latest update from the makers is that the film has entered production.
Guru Saravanan, who served as an assistant director to KS Ravikumar, has last made Google Kuttappa starring the veteran director.
The supporting cast includes Sharanya R and Singam Puli, with Aadi Saikumar, who is the son of actor and dubbing artist Sai Kumar. Aadi has starred in Telugu films Prema Kavali (2011), Rough (2014), Burra Katha (2019) and CSI Sanatan (2023).
Starting as a comedy actor in Tamil cinema, Sathish first headlined the 2022 film Naai Sekar. He then led Conjuring Kannappan (2023), Vithaikkaran (2024) and Sattam En Kaiyil in the same year.
On the technical front of Pathu Naal Raja, the film features cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa and music composer Ghibran. The film is produced by G Suresh under his SGS Productions banner.