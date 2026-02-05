Sai Dhanshika: Yogi Da calls out victim blaming

On the brighter side, Sai Dhanshika says she can be proud of some really good films she was a part of and feels that heroines do not get as many opportunities to exercise their acting bones. "See, I have my share of doing every kind of film, even the non-intense and raw ones like Solo (Malayalam) and Vizhithiru. But after what Covid did to the film industry, I sense a kind of safe play among the stakeholders, and they rely more on money spinners. It's sad to see that not many actresses are allowed to star in a film like Aravaan or Paradesi, like I was offered a decade ago," she adds, circling back to the point of not doing many lighter films to state that she views it as 'destiny'. "As I said, I have regrets only on accepting certain films and not on avoiding any. Back in Pandian master's classes, I did not know what I was doing there after Peraanmai was done. But I still learned Kalari, Silambam, and gymnastics. I call it 'preparation meets opportunity'. My training led to an action role in Kabali, and even though I played an important role in Dulquer's Solo after that, it did not get the expected response in TN due to the theatre strike. Then, people preferred to see a lot of action roles. That was how Yogi Da happened."