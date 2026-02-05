Legend Saravanan's next titled Leader, glimpse and release window revealed

The two-minute-long video opens with two goons conversing about nine lost containers. After a brief search, they find that it is all in one place with all those who were expected to take care of it, dead. Shocked and terrified, the person on call leaves, only to be hit by a crane and dies. When the leader questions about the identity of the person behind the violent acts, a few men say that he is the father of the girl child, hinting that Legend Saravanan is on a mission to avenge those who kidnapped his child. After a killing spree, he saves his daughter and sets explosives to the entire place. Before the video comes to a close, when the leader of the gang questions him whether he is a superhero, Legend agrees and says, "In the eyes of the child, every father is a superhero." It is also revealed that the girl has a hearing impairment.