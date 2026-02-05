Legend Saravanan's next titled Leader, glimpse and release window revealed

Legend Saravanan is a doting father, prepared to go to any lengths for his daughter in his upcoming sophomore film Leader. Along with the title, the makers had also revealed a glimpse video which sets the stage for the intense story. Directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, the action entertainer is scheduled to release in theatres during April this year.
The two-minute-long video opens with two goons conversing about nine lost containers. After a brief search, they find that it is all in one place with all those who were expected to take care of it, dead. Shocked and terrified, the person on call leaves, only to be hit by a crane and dies. When the leader questions about the identity of the person behind the violent acts, a few men say that he is the father of the girl child, hinting that Legend Saravanan is on a mission to avenge those who kidnapped his child. After a killing spree, he saves his daughter and sets explosives to the entire place. Before the video comes to a close, when the leader of the gang questions him whether he is a superhero, Legend agrees and says, "In the eyes of the child, every father is a superhero." It is also revealed that the girl has a hearing impairment.
Apart from him, the cast of Leader also features Payal Rajput, known for her roles in Telugu films like RX 100, Venky Mama and Mangalavaaram as the female lead. The film also stars Shaam, Andrea, Santhosh Prathap, Lal, Baahubali Prabhakar, Amirtha Aiyer, VTV Ganesh, Aishwarya, Aranthangi Nisha, Iyal, Jeyasmirtha, Pathman, Yogiram, OAK Sundar, Mahanadhi Shankar, Mariyam George, 'Adithya' Kathir, Vel Arunachalam, Niranjan, Shoban Babu, Ashok Pandian and others in important roles. The action-packed film went on floors in June 2024 and was shot across multiple locations, starting in Thoothukudi and spanning Jaipur, Ooty, and Georgia, before concluding in Chennai. It was wrapped in September 2025.
Durai Senthilkumar, known for acclaimed movies such as Ethir Neechal, Kaaki Sattai, Kodi, Pattas, and Garudan, stated that he has made the film as a gripping entertainer. Speaking about the story, the film's team shared, "An ordinary man gets caught in a war between the underworld and the police force. Leader is about how he survives this intense conflict by protecting himself and those close to him."
On the technical team, the film will have music composed by Ghibran Vaibodha, cinematography by S Venkatesh, and editing by Pradeep E Raghav. It is produced by The Legend New Saravana Stores Productions.
A release date for Leader has been kept under wraps.