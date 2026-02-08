Dhanush's D55 goes on floors

With legendary actor Mammootty recently joining Dhanush's upcoming film, tentatively titled D55, the makers have announced that the film has begun production with a formal pooja.
Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film stars Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela as the female leads. With regard to the technical crew, except for composer Sai Abhyankkar, the rest of the crew is yet to be announced.
This film will mark Mammootty's return to Tamil cinema after seven years since Ram's Peranbu (2019). While Sreeleela is teaming up with Dhanush and Rajkumar for the first time, it's a second collaboration for Sai Pallavi. The Premam actor teamed up with Dhanush for the first time in Maari 2 (2018) and with Rajkumar Periasamy in the 2024 film Amaran, headlined by Sivakarthikeyan.
D55 will be backed by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films, in association with RTake Studios. The film was earlier set to be produced by Anbuchezhiyan and Sushmita Anbuchezhiyan under their Gopuram Films banner before the change took place.