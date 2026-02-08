Dhanush's D55 goes on floors

This film will mark Mammootty's return to Tamil cinema after seven years since Ram's Peranbu (2019). While Sreeleela is teaming up with Dhanush and Rajkumar for the first time, it's a second collaboration for Sai Pallavi. The Premam actor teamed up with Dhanush for the first time in Maari 2 (2018) and with Rajkumar Periasamy in the 2024 film Amaran, headlined by Sivakarthikeyan.