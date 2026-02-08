Atharvaa's next titled Valai, teaser out

Produced by Pepsi VS Balamurali under the banner Raadhu Infotainment, the film also stars Murali Sharma, Jayaprakash, Aadukalam Naren, Arjai, Thulasi, Arul D Shankar, Imman Annachi, and Mayilsamy. It was announced way back in August 2023; at the time, Rameshwaram was mentioned as one of the production locations. While Atharvaa has starred in a film titled Boomerang with multiple looks, the actor said in 2023 that the project with Jeeva Sankar would mark his first film with a dual role.