Atharvaa's next titled Valai, teaser out

It was earlier announced that actor Atharvaa would star in a dual role in a film directed by Jeeva Sankar that is set against a coastal backdrop. A while ago, Vijay Sethupathi unveiled the film's title, first-look poster and teaser. It has been titled Valai.
Interestingly, the film stars Atharvaa as Kutty and Saraa, youngsters who are part of a coastal community. The cast also includes Rupa Manjari and Vani Bhojan in key roles. It is directed by Jeeva Sankar from a screenplay, based on his own story. As with his previous directorials, Yaman, Amara Kaaviyam, and Naan, Valai also sees Jeeva Sankar doubling up as the cinematographer.
The teaser is almost devoid of any dialogue; the only line we hear in it is from one of the youngsters: "If a decision has been made to take revenge, two holes have to be dug: One for your enemy and the other for yourself."
The makers are yet to reveal plot specifics, but the teaser hints at a revenge thriller where the two main characters go up against each other.
On the technical front, the film also has music by Ghibran, edits by Sathish Suriya, stunts by Stunner Sam, and production design by Gopi Prasannaa.
Produced by Pepsi VS Balamurali under the banner Raadhu Infotainment, the film also stars Murali Sharma, Jayaprakash, Aadukalam Naren, Arjai, Thulasi, Arul D Shankar, Imman Annachi, and Mayilsamy. It was announced way back in August 2023; at the time, Rameshwaram was mentioned as one of the production locations. While Atharvaa has starred in a film titled Boomerang with multiple looks, the actor said in 2023 that the project with Jeeva Sankar would mark his first film with a dual role.
Most recently seen in Sudha Kongara's Parasakthi, alongside Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela, and Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa awaits the release of his film Idhayam Murali with director Aakash Baskaran and co-stars Preity Mukundhan, Kayadu Lohar, and Niharika NM, among others.