Boney Kapoor acquires Hindi remake rights for Jiiva's 'Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil': Reports

We had previously reported that Jiiva's latest hit comedy drama Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil would be remade in Hindi and the rights to the film has been sold. While it was earlier not known who had acquired the movie's rights, it is now being reported that noted Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor had purchased it after watching the film.

According to reports, Boney Kapoor watched the Nithish Sahadev directorial in a theatre in Coimbatore while he went in the city to attend a Celebrity Cricket League match. After liking the film, the producer had expressed his interest in acquiring its remake rights to the producers of the movie. The discussions regarding the same is said to have taken place last week when the team hosted a success meet after the film was met with positive critical and commercial response. Further details are currently unknown.

A political satire, TTT follows the president of a village's Panchayat board (Jiiva), who tries to calm down a hornet's nest that is rattled after two neighbours (Thambi Ramaiah and Ilavarasu) are adamant in disrupting each other's peace, by wanting to conduct a wedding and a funeral on the same time. Released during the Pongal festival, it earned close to Rs 40 crore and became a box office hit.