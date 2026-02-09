Ajay Dishan: 'Pookie shows you how to handle breakups'

With the rise of the social media generation, what has become crystal clear is that even elevator pitches are too long to make an impression. Throughout the marketing for a film, the audience ruthlessly judge the film and its elements without the full context. But even a generation that seeks something new everyday, still sticks to some old adages, including that 'the first impression is the best impression', and judges a film based on everything, including its title. Film titles have moved on from being descriptive of its stories or its characters, to being metaphorical, or to put it simply, "based on vibes". The upcoming film Pookie, also carries a title that that this young generation uses based on its subjects 'vibes'. Pookie, is directed by debutant Ganesh Chandhrra, and is written by Puthiya Parithi. "While brainstorming ideas for a title, this one hit me like bolt out of the blue," says Parithi, who recalls that, "Ganesh's immediate response was, 'I like it. What is it?'"