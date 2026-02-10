Dhanush-Arun Matheswaran's Ilaiyaraaja biopic: 'Pre-production has been completed'

Putting an end to rumours, which claimed that director Arun Matheswaran will not be a part of the much-anticipated Ilaiyaraaja biopic with actor Dhanush, the director's team clarified that he is still on board to direct the film. Titled Ilaiyaraaja, the film was launched in 2024, and is headlined by Dhanush.
Through a post on X, the director's team also clarified that the biopic will go on floors once Arun completes his commitment to the upcoming film, DC, which marks director Lokesh Kanagaraj's acting debut.
Speaking to CE, the director's team confirmed that pre-production work on the biopic has been completed. "The filming of DC will be completed within 2-3 months, and will hit the screens in the first half of 2026. Once that is done, the biopic will go on floors," revealed the team.
In 2024, when the biopic was announced, Nirav Shah and Muthuraj were onboard as the cinematographer and production designer, respectively. Apart from Dhanush, there have been no updates about the rest of the cast. The biopic will be the second collaboration between Dhanush and Arun after Captain Miller (2024).
Meanwhile, DC, which features Lokesh in the role of Devadas, also stars Wamiqa Gabbi as Chandra, and Lubber Pandhu-fame Sanjana Krishnamoorthy in a pivotal role. Anirudh is composing music for the film.
On the other hand, Dhanush has an impressive lineup of films, including Vignesh Raja's Kara, Rajkumar Periasamy's D55, Tamizharasan Pachamuthu's next, and his reunion with Mari Selvaraj after Karnan, in various stages of production.