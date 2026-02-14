Dhanush faces Rs 20 crore legal notice from Thenandal Films over stalled 2016 project

Actor-filmmaker Dhanush has been served a legal notice by Thenandal Films for allegedly delaying a project he signed in 2016, with the production house seeking Rs 20 crore in compensation.

According to the notice, the production company claims that Dhanush had signed for their film titled 'Naan Rudhran' in 2016, but later opted out of the project, promising the banner that he would direct and star in an another film under their production.

The production house claimed that they invested nearly Rs 20 crore as advance payments and pre-production expenses, including payments made to actors such as Nagarjuna and SJ Suryah who were expected to be part of the project.

However, after ten years, the production house has accused Dhanush of stalling the project midway after failing to deliver a complete script.