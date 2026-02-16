New Charlie's Angels film in development at Sony Pictures

The long-running franchise originated in 1976 and ran for five seasons and 115 episodes till 1981. Starring Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett, and Jaclyn Smith in leading roles, the series followed the three women working at a private detective agency with John Forsythe voicing the unseen Charlie who directs the women to tackle several crime-related jobs over phone. The film was a landmark in pop culture and film history and later had a reboot in 2000 with Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu. The film was a major success at the box office. A sequel followed in 2003 titled Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.