New Charlie's Angels film in development at Sony Pictures

Charlie's Angels will be back on the big screens once again as Sony Pictures is in the process of developing a new version of the widely popular action film, just in time for the 50th anniversary of its original series.
Screenwriter Pete Chiarelli, known for The Proposal (2009) Crazy Rich Asians (2018), Now You See Me 2 (2016) and Goat (2026), will be penning the script. Further details on who will be playing the roles, plotline and producers are currently unknown.
The long-running franchise originated in 1976 and ran for five seasons and 115 episodes till 1981. Starring Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett, and Jaclyn Smith in leading roles, the series followed the three women working at a private detective agency with John Forsythe voicing the unseen Charlie who directs the women to tackle several crime-related jobs over phone. The film was a landmark in pop culture and film history and later had a reboot in 2000 with Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu. The film was a major success at the box office. A sequel followed in 2003 titled Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.
But recent attempts to revamp the franchise have ended in vain as both the 2011 TV reboot and the 2019 film failed to resonate with the audiences The 2011 series starred starring Annie Ilonzeh, Minka Kelly, Rachael Taylor, while the 2019 film was directed by Elizabeth Banks and had Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the angels.