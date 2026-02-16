Anna Ben-Kishore Rajkumar film titled Coimbatore Mappillaii

Around a month after completing production on the film, the makers of Naai Sekar director Kishore Rajkumar's upcoming romantic-comedy have announced its title and unveiled a poster offering a first-look at its characters. The film, where director Kishore doubles up as the lead actor, opposite Anna Ben, has been titled Coimbatore Mappillaii. The title of the film is reminiscent of that of Vijay's 1996 film with director C Ranganathan.