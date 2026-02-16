Anna Ben-Kishore Rajkumar film titled Coimbatore Mappillaii

Around a month after completing production on the film, the makers of Naai Sekar director Kishore Rajkumar's upcoming romantic-comedy have announced its title and unveiled a poster offering a first-look at its characters. The film, where director Kishore doubles up as the lead actor, opposite Anna Ben, has been titled Coimbatore Mappillaii. The title of the film is reminiscent of that of Vijay's 1996 film with director C Ranganathan.
Vijay's Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj, a Coimbatore native, dropped the first-look poster on social media. The film marks its writer-director Kishore's debut as a lead actor. His credits in non-lead roles include Kaithi, Comali, Kee, Velaiilla Pattadhari 2, and Imaikkaa Nodigal.
The film has been produced by Karthik Srinivas and Mahaveer Ashok under the company Noise and Grains. It marks the media production and talent management company's maiden production venture.
The first-look poster shows Anna Ben's character holding Kishore Rajkumar's hero with a red rose in between his teeth, in addition to a sacred thread around them. It is a refreshing change from conventional posters, where the hero holds the heroine in his arms.
Kishore recently said that the film explores compatibility between couples and that it focuses strongly on Anna Ben's character. The filmmaker called it a story with much humour and romance that is in the vein of K Bhagyaraj's cinema and that aims to offer a "feel-good experience" to the audience.
Praveen Balu has written the screenplay and dialogues for the film alongside director Kishore. Praveen also doubles up as the film's cinematographer. On the technical front, it also has editing by Ram Pandian, choreography by Brinda Master, and art direction by Sri Sasikumar. The makers are yet to announce the film's composer.
The film reunites both Praveen and Ram with Kishore after 2022's Naai Sekar, starring Sathish in his first lead role. It is set to hit theatres soon.