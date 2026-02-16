Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radikaa Sarathkumar, gets new release date

At the beginning of the video, Radikaa joking refers to Sivakarthikeyan as Bosepandi, which is his character's name from 2013's Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam. When Sivakarthikeyan corrects her and reveals his true identity, Radikaa acknowledges it, saying in jest, "He (Bosepandi) is very fair-skinned, but you have a little less colour." She then proceeds to talk about the elopement of Bosepandi and his lover Lathapandi in the 2013 film in a way that way that amounts to rumour mongering. At some level, the interaction gives an inkling as to how her character would behave in the film. Meanwhile, changing the topic, Sivakarthikeyan asks her, "Leave all that aside, shall we invite everyone to our film?"