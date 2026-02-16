Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radikaa Sarathkumar, gets new release date
Sivakarthikeyan, the producer of Radikaa Sarathkumar's upcoming film Thaai Kizhavi, has pushed the film's release ahead by a week to February 27, Friday. A while ago, Radikaa in her full elderly woman character makeover and Sivakarthikeyan appeared on a quirky video to make the announcement. Radikaa is virtually unrecognisable in the promotional materials of the film, written and directed by first-timer Sivakumar Murugesan, and this applies to the announcement video too.
At the beginning of the video, Radikaa joking refers to Sivakarthikeyan as Bosepandi, which is his character's name from 2013's Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam. When Sivakarthikeyan corrects her and reveals his true identity, Radikaa acknowledges it, saying in jest, "He (Bosepandi) is very fair-skinned, but you have a little less colour." She then proceeds to talk about the elopement of Bosepandi and his lover Lathapandi in the 2013 film in a way that way that amounts to rumour mongering. At some level, the interaction gives an inkling as to how her character would behave in the film. Meanwhile, changing the topic, Sivakarthikeyan asks her, "Leave all that aside, shall we invite everyone to our film?"
Eventually, before announcing the date, Sivakarthikeyan says something to the effect of, "Please watch our film whether or not you celebrate the Lover's Day (Valentine's Day)." Likewise, Radikaa makes a statement that essentially means the same thing, although she gives a stronger urge to the audience to watch the film and replaces the Lover's Day reference with the tradition of going bald in the 'Maasi' period.
Thaai Kizhavi also stars Singam Puli, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, Arul Doss, Ilavarasu, Muthukumar, Raichal Rabecca, and George Maryan, among others. Recently, Radikaa said that her transformation for the film took four and a half hours each time she underwent the makeover process and that it made director Bharathiraja emotional.
The film is produced by Sivakarthikeyan under his namesake banner alongside Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios. On the technical front, it has composer Nivas K Prasanna, cinematographer Vivek Vijayakumar, editor San Lokesh, and costumer R Muruganantham.