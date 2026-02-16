Ken Karunaas' Youth gets March release date

Ken Karunaas' directorial debut, titled Youth, is set to release on March 19, announced the makers recently. Ken has written for and features in as a lead in Youth.
The film was announced in October 2025, and began filming soon after. Youth completed production in December 2025. When the title of the film was announced as Youth, Ken took to social media to share the reason behind the inspiration of the film's title being actor-politician Vijay's 2002 film of the same name.
While the complete details of the plot and the characters are yet to be revealed, the film has a high school setting.
The cast of the film includes Suraj Venjaramoodu, Devadarshini, Anishma Anilkumar, Meenakshi Dinesh, and Priyanshi Yadav, among others.
GV Prakash Kumar, who has composed music for Asuran (2018) and Vaathi (2023), which featured Ken, is composing music for Youth. The first single from the film's soundtrack, titled 'Mutta Kalakki', which featured vocals and lyrics of Ken, was released recently.
The crew of the film includes Viki as the cinematographer, Nash as the editor, Ramu Thangaraj as the art director, and Kalai Kingson as the stunt choreographer.
Youth is produced by Karuppiah C Ram under his Paarvathaa Entertainments banner, with Sulochana Kumar producing under the Street Boy Studios banner.