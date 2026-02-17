R Gowtham: 'I wanted to show a funeral where no one cries'

From the red sands of North Madras, Sikkalana Kudumbathin Uruppinarhal has now reached the silver screen in Berlin. Speaking about this process, the director says, "When I completed shooting, the festivals which were on the horizon were in Locarno and Rotterdam. But I knew how to get into those festivals as I worked on the application process for Koozhangal. Even though I was familiar with that process, something I learnt during the journey for this film was that even before a film reaches an audience, it has to impress each person who is willing to take the film to different places." But despite the long journey, Gowtham signs off in a hopeful manner and says, "I hope such things are not one-off instances, but a regular occurrence. And we have another film, and another filmmaker, taking the global route before coming back home."