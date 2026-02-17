T Rajendar: 'Uyirullavarai Usha was life or death for me'

For a woman to like a man, there might be a thousand reasons, but for woman to not like him, there doesn't have to be a reason. So in Oru Thalai Raagam, throughout the film, even though Subhadra (Roopa) is not impressed by Raja (Shankar), it only takes a moment for her to realise her love. But unfortunately that yearing ends in a tragedy. Similarly in Uyirullavarai Usha, I wanted that kind of pining to be shown on screen, because I wanted to show that for love to succeed, you have to fight for it.