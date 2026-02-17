Anirudh launches music label, announces release of OST albums in near future

Music composer Anirudh announced that he is launching a music label, named Albuquerque Records. The new label is named after Anirudh's studio, which is inspired from Breaking Bad, which is set in the town of Albuquerque, USA.
Under the new label, Anirudh's original compositions will be published, alongside works of artists who will be part of the label's roster. The label is set to release the original soundtracks (OSTs) from Anirudh’s film projects and his independent works.
Through a statement, Anirudh said, "This is an important step for me, both creatively and strategically. Albuquerque Records is my entry into building a music business around creativity, ownership, and cultural impact. Before films, I was deeply invested in independent music, and this label gives me a home for both my film and non-film work while also supporting new, talented artists who deserve to be seen and heard. We want to build a strong catalogue, introduce original voices, and fuel a brand that pushes the regional POP culture forward."
B Kaushik will be the Label Head and the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Albuquerque Records. "Kaushik and I have come a long way since the ('Why This) Kolaveri days, and he understands both the creative and business side of this industry. Having him lead the label gives me confidence that we can build something meaningful and lasting together," said Anirudh.
Kaushik has been part of the music industry for more than 15 years, and have previously worked as the Head of non-film music (POP), at Sony Music India – South.
Amongst the films that are in the composer's pipeline are Rajinikanth's 173rd film, Shah Rukh Khan's King, Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Vetri Maaran's Arasan, Nani's The Paradise, and Arun Matheswaran's DC.