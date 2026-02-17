Anirudh launches music label, announces release of OST albums in near future

Through a statement, Anirudh said, "This is an important step for me, both creatively and strategically. Albuquerque Records is my entry into building a music business around creativity, ownership, and cultural impact. Before films, I was deeply invested in independent music, and this label gives me a home for both my film and non-film work while also supporting new, talented artists who deserve to be seen and heard. We want to build a strong catalogue, introduce original voices, and fuel a brand that pushes the regional POP culture forward."