Maragadha Naanayam 2 begins production with Venkat Prabhu, Karthi gracing Poojai ceremony

Production on the upcoming fantasy feature, Maragadha Naanayam 2, began today. ARK Saravanan returns as a director for the sequel, with Aadhi and Nikki Galrani Pinisetty returning as the leads.
Maragadha Naanayam 2 was launched with a Poojai ceremony, with actor Karthi and director Venkat Prabhu and other film personalities as guests. The cast and crew of the film also in attendance. While the details of the sequel's plot is yet to be revealed, an earlier promotional video hinted at the return of the titular gem in play, with the fantasy elements from Maragadha Naanayam (2017) being expanded.
Maragadha Naanayam 2 sees the return of Munishkanth and Anandaraj, with newcomers Sathyaraj, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Danie, Arunraja Kamaraj, and Muruganandam joining the film.
Sudhan Sundaram is producing the upcoming film under his Passion Studios banner alongside Dev under the Axess Film Factory banner, KV Durai under the Good Show banner, Manish Singhal under the Dangal TV banner, and Durgaram Choudhary under the RDC media banner.
Dhibu Ninan Thomas returns as a composer for the sequel, with a technical crew that includes cinematographer PV Shankar, editor Thirumalai Rajan R, and art director NK Rahul.
The original film marked ARK Saravanan's directorial debut, and also starred Munishkanth, Anandaraj, Kota Srinivasa Rao, and MS Bhaskar among others. The film follows the adventures of a couple of small time thieves who are tasked in finding the titular gem.