Maragadha Naanayam 2 begins production with Venkat Prabhu, Karthi gracing Poojai ceremony

Maragadha Naanayam 2 was launched with a Poojai ceremony, with actor Karthi and director Venkat Prabhu and other film personalities as guests. The cast and crew of the film also in attendance. While the details of the sequel's plot is yet to be revealed, an earlier promotional video hinted at the return of the titular gem in play, with the fantasy elements from Maragadha Naanayam (2017) being expanded.