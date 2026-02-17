Thiagarajan Kumararaja-Vijay Sethupathi film titled Pocket Novel

Thiagarajan Kumararaja's third feature directorial, which stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, is titled Pocket Novel. Raj B Shetty, Malavika Mohanan, and Kishore join the cast of the upcoming film. The makers also announced that the filming for the project has also begun.
Veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja is on board Pocket Novel, reuniting with Thiagarajan after Modern Love: Chennai, where the composer worked on the director's episode, Ninaivo Oru Paravai.
Thiagarajan is producing Pocket Novel along with SD Ezhilmathy under the Tyler Durden and Kino Fist banner. Ezhilmathy also serves as the costume designer. Sathyaraj Natarajan is serving as an executive producer alongside being part of the technical crew as an editor.
Nirav Shah is joining the film as the cinematographer, continuing his collaboration with Thiagarajan after Super Deluxe (2019) and Modern Love: Chennai. Andrew Louis has written the story and screenplay, with Yugabharathi writing lyrics for the film. Dhilip Subbarayan is handling stunts for Pocket Novel.
The upcoming film is the Tamil debut for Kannada actor Raj B Shetty, who is known for his works in Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana (2021) and Su From So (2025).
For his performance in Thiagrajan's Super Deluxe (2019), Vijay Sethupathi won the National Award for Best Supporting Actor.