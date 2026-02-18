It's a wrap for Double Occupancy

The makers of Double Occupancy, starring Santhosh, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Vinoth Kishan and Reshma Venkatesh, announced that the film's shooting has been officially wrapped. The film is backed by Avni Movies in collaboration with Benzz Media.
A title teaser was unveiled alongside the announcement, introducing Rajini as a woman (Reshma Venkatesh) by day and a man (Santhosh) by night. As Rajini navigates this unusual gender swap, they struggle to keep the truth hidden from their respective partners, Vinoth during the day and Samyuktha at night, leading to a web of complications.
Double Occupancy is helmed by debutant filmmaker Aswin Kandasamy. Billed as a romantic-fantasy drama, the film is described as "a tender romance with imaginative fantasy and contemporary reflections on identity," as per a press note.
Santhosh is known for her performance as young Aditya Karikalan in Ponniyin Selvan. Reshma Venkatesh was last seen in Rasavathi. Vinoth Kishan is known for films like Naan Mahaan Alla and Andhagaaram. While Samyuktha Viswanathan's claim to fame is the viral Sai Abhyankkar composition, 'Katchi Sera'. VTV Ganesh and Bagavathi Perumal will also be seen in supporting roles.
Currently in post-production, Double Occupancy has music composed by Sam CS, camera work by Santhakumar Chakravarthy, and editing by Praveen Antony. While ACS Arun Kumar produces for Benzz Media, Khushbu Sundar backs the film for Avni Movies. Anandita Sundar serves as the creative producer.
A release date for the film is yet to be announced by the makers.