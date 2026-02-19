Lucky The Superstar director Uday Mahesh: Acting made me lazy

Apt to its title, the film could be considered lucky as it is a project that was shaped by several first choices. Uday says that the casting choices he had when writing Lucky were the ones he got to work with. "I see GV Prakash as a very versatile and grounded actor. There are some hurdles that the screenplay throws at its protagonist. These hurdles would have looked easy to overcome with actors like Vijay or Ajith. But someone like GV Prakash can add genuineness to the character's burden and also make the audience feel tense. Also, Anaswara (Rajan) is now a sensation, thanks to With Love, but we added her as a budding talent who showed a lot of promise and had the calibre to accomplish what she has accomplished now," elaborates Uday as he points to the non-negotiability of bringing in Kovai Sarala, Thambi Ramaiah and Naan Kadavul Rajendran to be the voices for the three dogs in the film. "I was very particular about having them in the dubbing cast. I even resorted to emotional blackmail, and told them the project would not take off without their approval. Dubbing for a film like this one is no mean feat. We made them wear headgear attached with a camera to record their emotions and feed it to the system to match their expressions to the dogs. Wearing it would have been painful for them, but they were thorough professionals and Lucky would not have been possible if not for them," says Uday, adding that training the dogs, too, was a gargantuan task, and the shoot schedule was planned according to these limitations.