Nithya Menen turns producer; Names banner Keyuri Productions

As a long note, she wrote, "Making films, for me, was always more than just telling stories. It was about being able to reach actual people at such a deep level. A place deeper than intellect. A place above thought. Above reason. To stir a transformation – both within me, when I am absorbed in the creative process, and within the other who watches. To create shifts that ripple quietly. Changed in ways we cannot fully name. Imperceptibly at first, but irreversibly. Creating through films, to me, is the miracle of touching what is human and unguarded. While that has been my process and intention since the first day I began acting, it will continue to remain the intention while I now produce films. I present to you—Keyuri Productions."