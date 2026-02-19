Nithya Menen turns producer; Names banner Keyuri Productions

On Tuesday, Nithya Menen announced the launch of her own production banner, Keyuri Production. On her social media handles, she shared a video announcing the same, along with the vision she has for the films she is set to back under her production house.
As a long note, she wrote, "Making films, for me, was always more than just telling stories. It was about being able to reach actual people at such a deep level. A place deeper than intellect. A place above thought. Above reason. To stir a transformation – both within me, when I am absorbed in the creative process, and within the other who watches. To create shifts that ripple quietly. Changed in ways we cannot fully name. Imperceptibly at first, but irreversibly. Creating through films, to me, is the miracle of touching what is human and unguarded. While that has been my process and intention since the first day I began acting, it will continue to remain the intention while I now produce films. I present to you—Keyuri Productions."
Nithya is yet to announce films she will be financing under her new banner. The actor began her career as a child artist with Hanuman (1998) and later made her debut in a supporting role in 7 O'Clock (2006). She made her lead debut with Aakasha Gopuram (2008) and shortly after made her Telugu debut with Ala Modalaindi (2011). She recently won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Thiruchitrambalam.
Nithya was last seen in Dhanush's Idli Kadai. She was also seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Thalaivan Thalaivii last year. The actor is yet to announce her next work.