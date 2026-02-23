Pradeep Ranganathan hints at a sequel to Dragon

On the occasion of Pradeep Ranganathan's birthday, the actor-director hinted at a sequel to Dragon (2025) being in developement. He was responding to a social media post dedicated to him by his longtime friend and collaboraor director Ashwath Marimuthu.
Through his X handle, Ashwath wrote, "1 year of Dragon ! Blast working with this self made star, Pradeep. When friends come together for work the relationship is at stake! But the same stake pushes u to deliver, keep growing more PR! Thanks to AGS Entertainment and my team. WE WILL COME BACK ‘2’nd TIME."
To which, Pradeep responded with a picture of two dragons, with the caption, "Friend to Director transition took some time for me. But now i have the best in both with me. Coming soon."
Dragon (2025) is Ashwath's second Tamil directorial, and also stars Anupama Parameshwaran, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Kayadu Lohar, and Harshath Khan, among others. The film followed the story of a man who cheats his way into a high-paying job, and has to face the wrongs from his past.