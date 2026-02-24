Behind the Reel: The real lives of India’s young influencers

From guitar strings to reels: Nihal Nair aka Chalibro

At 23, Nihal Nair, known on Instagram as Chalibro, lives a double life, content creator by passion and MBBS student by profession. Chennai-based Nihal's journey began in Kochi, not with jokes but with music. He started by posting guitar videos, collaborating with fellow musicians and performing gigs.

During the Covid period, he became part of a group called Natil Evideya, where they did fundraisers and creative collaborations. Slowly, humour crept in. “I started posting joke videos with my friends. I would ask someone a question, and when they wouldn’t answer, I would answer it myself. That became my thing,” he says.

Consistency changed everything. “I started posting regularly and thought, you know what, maybe I can actually be a content creator.” Three years later, he still enjoys the process.

Monetisation, however, came as a surprise. “When people first approached me for advertisements, I said no. I didn’t even know brands paid influencers. I thought only YouTube paid money,” Nihal admits. His first collaboration earned him around Rs 10,000, a moment that made him realise Instagram could be more than just a hobby.

Currently, Nihal works as a freelancer. Brands approach him directly, though he explains how agencies function. “An agency pitches your profile to brands, handles negotiations, everything, like a manager. They take around 20 per cent.” For now, he prefers independence.