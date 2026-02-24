Netflix’s Tamil film 'Made in Korea' to premiere on March 12

MUMBAI: Streaming service Netflix on Tuesday announced that its upcoming Tamil film Made in Korea, a cross-cultural coming-of-age drama about a young woman's dream journey from Tamil Nadu to South Korea, will premiere on the platform on March 12.

Produced by Rise East Entertainment and written and directed by Ra. Karthik, the film features Priyanka Mohan and popular South Korean actor Park Hye-Jin in the lead roles.

The story follows Shenbagam, fondly called Shenba, whose childhood fascination with Korean culture inspires her to experience it for herself.

When she unexpectedly finds herself in Seoul, reality proves far more challenging than she imagined, setting her on a heartfelt path of resilience, self-discovery, and new connections, according to the official logline.

Karthik said he was drawn to the cultural and historical links between Korean and Tamil heritage.

“I am quite fascinated by the deep cultural connections and historical similarities between Korean and Tamil heritage. This curiosity inspired me to tell a story that feels personal and full of hope.