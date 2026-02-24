Sarath Kumar: It is policy that counts, not popularity

Batting for the acknowledgment of others in the industry, the veteran actor points out that the achievements of many other actors are hardly highlighted and are brushed away as footnotes. “I am an underrated actor. But regardless of whether people write about me or not, I know that almost all my producers and distributors have made money on my films. This also means that people have liked my films, enjoyed my acting, and I’ve entertained them thoroughly. In fact, I was a minimum guarantee hero, and delivered more hits than even Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan,” says a confident Sarath Kumar, who also points out that his statement isn’t coming from a place of regret at all. “People have to realise, right? That is why I wish films like Pachaikili Muthucharam, Aai, Arasu, Naatamai, and Suryavamsam are re-released. But I’m happy that I’m still very relevant. When I do a Kanchana or a Varisu or a Dude, I’m putting myself out there for a newer audience and a newer set of filmmakers who can give me the opportunity to play different characters. They can get fascinated by an actor called Sarath Kumar, and go back to see the kind of films I have done in the past,” says Sarath Kumar, who signs off by epitomising the idea of why being content doesn’t mean the thirst for excellence in art should be quenched. “When you see the name Sarath Kumar in a film, you are still intrigued now, right? My presence is still a USP… even after all these years.”