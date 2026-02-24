Suresh Menon: 'Cinema has become democratised'

Back then, filmmaking was done carefully as it was shot on film. There were a lot of rehearsals, and we only took 2-3 takes. Directors and cinematographers were much more organised then. Now films are being made on the editing table, and the multi-camera setup, and the digital format leaves the editor with a lot more options.



But beyond that, to become a cameraman or a director, you had to have worked as an associate or an assistant on films for 8-10 years and gain that experience. But you don't have that culture now. Even then, there are two ways of looking at it... cinema has become democratised, and anyone can make a film. But the other perspective is that people are learning on the job rather than learning and then working. So I wouldn't fault anyone.