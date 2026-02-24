Pari Elavazhagan's next wraps filming

We had reported early this year that Jama fame actor-director Pari Elavazhagan is starring in a new film alongside Ramya Ranganathan, who was seen in Dhanush's Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam. The makers announced on Monday that production on the film has wrapped.
The untitled film also marks the return of actor-politician Roja's re-entry. The film is backed by Million Dollar Studios, known for Good Night and Tourist Family, along with Neo Castle Creations. Sathya Karikalan and Yuvaraj Ganesan are producing the film. Pari has also written the story and screenplay, and will be seen in the lead role in the film.
The supporting cast of the film, billed as a ‘wholesome family entertainer,’ includes Chetan, Parithabangal fame Gopi, Sudharshan Gandhi, and Ismath Banu. On the technical front, the film will feature music composed by Bharath Sankar, who previously scored for Mandela and Maaveeran. Shelley R Calist will crank the camera, while Partha will take care of editing.