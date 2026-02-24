Vishal's Purushan begins filming

Actor Vishal, who recently reunited with filmmaker Sundar C for Purushan, announced that the film has begun production in Chennai on Monday. The film's title, star cast, and Hiphop Tamizha Adhi joining as the composer were unveiled earlier through a glimpse.
Announcing the commencement of the shoot, Vishal captioned his post, "Let the entertainment begin." The film also stars Tamannaah and Yogi Babu. Purushan marks Tamannaah's third collaboration (Action and Aranmanai 4) and Vishal’s fourth (Aambala, Action and Madha Gaja Raja) with Sundar C.
The film is expected to be an action-comedy film, in which a docile husband hides his violent side from his wife. Sundar C is directing the film with screenplay and dialogues from his frequent collaborator Venkatt Ragavan.
ACS Arun Kumar of the Benzz Media banner and Khushbu Sundar under the Avni Cinemax banner are producing the film. In addition to Adhi, the rest of the crew includes cinematographer Gopi Amarnath and editor Roger.