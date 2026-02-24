Tamil

Nivedhithaa Sathish, Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli and Nassar's Oh Butterfly locks release date

Written and helmed by Vijay Ranganathan in his debut directorial, Oh Butterfly also stars Bigg Boss Tamil-fame Ciby Chandran and Attul in pivotal roles
A new poster from Oh Butterfly
A new poster from Oh Butterfly
Cinema Express Desk
Updated on
1 min read

Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli, Nivedhithaa Sathish and Nassar's upcoming film Oh Butterfly has locked a March 6 release in theatres. Written and helmed by Vijay Ranganathan in his debut directorial, the film also stars Bigg Boss Tamil-fame Ciby Chandran and Attul in pivotal roles.

The film's trailer, which was released recently, hinted at a mystery thriller surrounding a secluded house in the hills. "Not every butterfly brings freedom. Some carry secrets," reads the description of the film which follows Nivedhithaa's character taking her partner to a house in the hills for a small getaway before sharing a life-changing secret. However, several mysterious events take place in the house, altering their lives. Geetha Kailasam is also part of the cast in a key role.

Oh Butterfly Teaser: Hidden secrets unravel as horrors in Nivedhithaa Sathish's life

On the technical team, the film has music by Vaisakh Somanath, cinematography by Vedaraman Sankaran and editing by Bhuvanesh Manivannan. The film has been backed by Vennky, Anand S Shah, Vijay Ranganathan and Nisha Patial with Palampur Talkies serving as co-producer. Anthill Cinema is the banner backing the film.

Nassar
Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli
Nivedhithaa Sathish
Oh Butterfly

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com