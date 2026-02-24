Nivedhithaa Sathish, Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli and Nassar's Oh Butterfly locks release date

The film's trailer, which was released recently, hinted at a mystery thriller surrounding a secluded house in the hills. "Not every butterfly brings freedom. Some carry secrets," reads the description of the film which follows Nivedhithaa's character taking her partner to a house in the hills for a small getaway before sharing a life-changing secret. However, several mysterious events take place in the house, altering their lives. Geetha Kailasam is also part of the cast in a key role.