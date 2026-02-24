Nivedhithaa Sathish, Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli and Nassar's Oh Butterfly locks release date

Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli, Nivedhithaa Sathish and Nassar's upcoming film Oh Butterfly has locked a March 6 release in theatres. Written and helmed by Vijay Ranganathan in his debut directorial, the film also stars Bigg Boss Tamil-fame Ciby Chandran and Attul in pivotal roles.
The film's trailer, which was released recently, hinted at a mystery thriller surrounding a secluded house in the hills. "Not every butterfly brings freedom. Some carry secrets," reads the description of the film which follows Nivedhithaa's character taking her partner to a house in the hills for a small getaway before sharing a life-changing secret. However, several mysterious events take place in the house, altering their lives. Geetha Kailasam is also part of the cast in a key role.
On the technical team, the film has music by Vaisakh Somanath, cinematography by Vedaraman Sankaran and editing by Bhuvanesh Manivannan. The film has been backed by Vennky, Anand S Shah, Vijay Ranganathan and Nisha Patial with Palampur Talkies serving as co-producer. Anthill Cinema is the banner backing the film.