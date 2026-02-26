Pari Elavazhagan: Anbe Diana is an entertainer, not an escape

He adds a caveat that though the challenges are relatively higher in Jama when compared to Anbe Diana, it is not to say that he could breeze through his role in the latest film. "With Jama, I had to train my expressions similar to an expert therukoothu artist and should not look as though I am just trying. In Anbe Diana, the task was to bring the unique Perambur subculture to life on screen. From mastering the Telugu dialect specific to the people living in Chennai to capturing the Anglo-Indian culture with precision, the challenge in Anbe Diana was collective and not character-specific like in Jama." Pari, who proved his mettle as writer, director and actor in his very first film, calls writing his first love and denies that he will be kinder to the roles he writes for himself. "I research and write a lot. Truth be told, I realised my character Kalyanam in Jama was too heavy for me to carry only after I wrote it. I trained myself hard to suit the role and did not make any concessions in the writing."