Raichal Rabecca: ‘The Tablet explores an important yet under-discussed topic’

But, when I worked with those kids, I was able to marvel at how their world was a lot joyful even beyond the multitude of problems they have. I learnt that these problems were about how you perceive them. Those kids are happy and at peace, but what changes is how you perceive them. Even though they have to eat medicines and undergo treatment, I have never seen them without a smile or be sad. The adults are sad, but not the kids. So, The Tablet is not about people with HIV, it talks about how people with HIV are treated.