Aishwarya Rajinikanth's film titled Texla

We had earlier reported that Kannan Ravi of KRG Group will be producing Aishwarya Rajinikanth's next, which has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The latest update is that the film has been titled Texla. The makers unveiled the title with a teaser on Friday. Set against a rural backdrop decades ago, the film is expected to revolve around the world of children.
Texla marks the first collaboration between Aishwarya and the production banner and her second with Yuvan Shankar Raja, after Vai Raja Vai (2015).
Aishwarya started as a director with the psychological drama 3 (2012), starring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan in the lead. She went on to direct films such as Vai Raja Vai (2015) and Lal Salaam (2024), starring Vishnu Vijay and Vikranth in lead roles with Rajinikanth appearing in a special cameo.
KRG Group, which is riding on the recent success of Jiiva starrer Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil (TTT), is planning to release Texla in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.