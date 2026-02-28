Malikappuram director part of one of two films based on Lord Ayyappa

Earlier this Friday, director Venkat Prabhu took to social media and announced two new films based on Lord Ayyappa. One of these films, titled Tat Twam Assi, is directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar, known for his Malayalam film Malikappuram, which starred Unni Mukundan. The other project, titled Arya Kerala Varman, is directed by JK Saravana and Adithya Tangirala. Principal photography on both films is underway after their pooja functions. Venkat attended the functions and wished the makers of both films best of luck on their journeys ahead.
Both films are produced by JK Saravana himself under his Tantra Films banner. Saravana served as a producer on Venkat Prabhu's Chennai 600028.
Making the announcement, Vishnu wrote, "With immense gratitude and divine blessings, I’m proud to announce the title of my next film — Tat Twam Assi. A Pan-Indian film under the banner of Tantra Films."
The filmmaker added, "I’m once again stepping into an action-packed family entertainer, guided and blessed by Lord Ayyappa. This one is special. This one is powerful. This one is for everyone." He thanked the key personnel involved in Tantra Films as well as Venkat Prabhu for the opportunity and for their support behind the film. Notably, Malikappuram tells the story of an Ayyappa devotee and her journey to Sabarimala.
On the other hand, Adithya Tangirala wrote, "Thank you universe and Tantra Films for this opportunity! So happy to be directing this movie along with JK Saravana. Adithya expressed his gratitude to Venkat Prabhu for gracing the launch and pooja functions. He also conveyed his best wishes to Vishnu for Tat Twam Assi.
Premgi, known for his roles in many Venkat Prabhu films, such as Chennai 600028, Goa and Mankatha, is part of both films as a music director.
The makers of both films are yet to reveal further details about their projects.