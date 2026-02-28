Malikappuram director part of one of two films based on Lord Ayyappa

The filmmaker added, "I’m once again stepping into an action-packed family entertainer, guided and blessed by Lord Ayyappa. This one is special. This one is powerful. This one is for everyone." He thanked the key personnel involved in Tantra Films as well as Venkat Prabhu for the opportunity and for their support behind the film. Notably, Malikappuram tells the story of an Ayyappa devotee and her journey to Sabarimala.