CE Year in Preview 2026: The Change of Guard in Tamil cinema is finally upon us... or is it?

Sivakarthikeyan leads the new order brigade with Parasakthi, which is not just taking the name from THE most iconic Tamil film of all time, but also fighting it out at the box office with Jana Nayagan, a bona fide juggernaut that might be impossible to stop. Up next, he has a film with Venkat Prabhu, and it is expected to right both their previous sci-fi attempts. Standing toe-to-toe is Karthi, whose Sardar 2 is expected to surpass the success of the original. He also has Marshal with Taanakkaran director Tamizh, which is already one of the most anticipated films of the year. There are also reports about a sequel to Theeran: Adhigaaram Ondru being in the works that might just make people move past the never-ending wait for Kaithi 2. And as always, Vijay Sethupathi is doing Vijay Sethupathi things and walking on a path that only he is travelling in, but is one that many more could travel on. He is playing a pivotal role in Vetri Maaran-STR’s Arasan.