Jana Nayagan actor Jason Shah: It is very bold of Vijay sir to step into politics

Being a part of massive projects is a double-edged sword. You can either be catapulted to fame or get drowned out in the ensemble. However, for Jason Shah, who has acted in Salaar, Thugs of Hindostan, and Heeramandi, being part of Jana Nayagan, the last film of Vijay, was a no-brainer. "In fact, I got second-time lucky with Jana Nayagan. When I was first offered an opportunity, I couldn’t say yes. Then Vinoth came again with a much smaller role, but I took it up just to be part of the film,” he begins.
Having played a British officer in films such as Thugs..., Heeramandi and August 16 1947, Jason feels relieved that he can finally take off the service uniform for good. "I finally could wear something that wasn’t a British officer uniform. Major portions of my role are with Prakash Raj sir and Bobby Deol sir," says Jason, who adds that the kind of action he performs in the film is similar to his illustrious namesake from Hollywood.
Explaining his acting process, Jason says, "My approach to acting is simple. Like the food delivery apps, whatever the director orders, I will deliver that (laughs). I am a director’s actor. Also, in Jana Nayagan, I am playing a contemporary role, and that adds layers to my performance. I am excited to see how it is received."
Jason believes that directors like Vinoth strengthen his approach by leaving little to his imagination. "Vinoth is a man of few words. He is always on point. I just needed to follow what he was instructing me. He is a very calm guy. If you do really listen to him and work with that, you find your place very easily," says Jason, who shares that his learning curve improved because of working with actors like Prakash Raj and Bobby Deol. "I still have not met an actor whose conviction as an antagonist matches Prakash Raj sir's calibre. He is so particular about what he needs to do in a scene. As far as Bobby Sir is concerned, he is such a soft-spoken person. But once he enters the set, I feel fire passing through him."
Jason, who understands the weight of anticipation surrounding Jana Nayagan, says, "Every time Vijay sir walked into the sets, I felt an energy that I had never felt before. I look at the opportunity to be a part of his final film as a blessing from God. I have been following Vijay sir's career from a young age, and his superstardom has always been above my imagination," says Jason, wishing well for both Jana Nayagan and Vijay's political career. "It is very bold of him to step into politics, and his grassroots approach is a healthy sign. This is a bigger responsibility on his shoulders, and I wish him well for that."
On his upcoming projects, the actor shares that he is currently filming for Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film VD14, directed by Rahul Sankrityan.