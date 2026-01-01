Jana Nayagan actor Jason Shah: It is very bold of Vijay sir to step into politics

Jason believes that directors like Vinoth strengthen his approach by leaving little to his imagination. "Vinoth is a man of few words. He is always on point. I just needed to follow what he was instructing me. He is a very calm guy. If you do really listen to him and work with that, you find your place very easily," says Jason, who shares that his learning curve improved because of working with actors like Prakash Raj and Bobby Deol. "I still have not met an actor whose conviction as an antagonist matches Prakash Raj sir's calibre. He is so particular about what he needs to do in a scene. As far as Bobby Sir is concerned, he is such a soft-spoken person. But once he enters the set, I feel fire passing through him."