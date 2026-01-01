Abishan Jeevinth-Anaswara Rajan's With Love gets release date

Previously, the makers of Tourist Family director Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan's With Love, announced that the film will hit theatres in February 2026. On Thursday, the makers confirmed February 6 as the release date.
Sharing the news, Abishan wrote on X, "#WithLove will make you smile, laugh, and feel truly loved. After watching the final film, I felt happy and fulfilled, knowing our efforts resulted in something meaningful. I believe it’s going to be a special film for everyone. Happy New Year, everyone 🙂 See you all soon in theatres on February 6." (sic)
With Love is directed by Madhan in his debut. Interestingly, he worked as an assistant director to Abishan in Tourist Family and to Prabhu Ram Vyas in Lover, starring Manikandan. The film is produced by Magesh Raj Pasilian's MRP Entertainment, the banner behind the Sasikumar-Simran starrer, along with Soundaryaa Rajinikanth's Zion Films.
A previously unveiled teaser of With Love showed Abishan and Anaswara as a young couple in a complicated relationship, teasing a relatable Gen Z romantic comedy.
On the technical front, Sean Roldan, the music composer in Soundaryaa's directorial debut Velaiyilla Pattadhaari 2 (VIP 2), has scored for the film, along with cinematographer Shreyaas Krishna, whose recent popular work includes Karthik Subbaraj and Suriya's Retro, and editor Sureshkumar K.