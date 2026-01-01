It's a wrap for Anna Ben-Kishore Rajkumar's next

Talking about the film, Kishore said, "This is a story filled with romance and humour. The screenplay is crafted to deliver a complete feel-good experience to the audience. There’s a feel among film lovers that movies like the ones K Bhagyaraj sir used to direct are no longer being made — this film aims to fill that gap." The filmmaker added, "This lively film revolves around compatibility in relationships and places strong emphasis on the female lead. I am happy about working with the incredibly talented Anna Ben. I sincerely thank Noise and Grains for giving me this opportunity."