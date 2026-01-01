It's a wrap for Anna Ben-Kishore Rajkumar's next

Earlier, we reported about Anna Ben playing a character named Kanagavalli in Naai Sekar director Kishore Rajkumar's upcoming film. The latest from the project is that production on it has been wrapped. Besides directing the film from his own screenplay, Kishore also plays the main character in it. It marks Kishore's first film in a lead role. Besides directing Naai Sekar, Kishore is known for his roles in films such as COmali, Kaithi, Kee, Velaiilla Pattadhari 2, and Imaikkaa Nodigal.
Mahaveer Ashok and Karthik Srinivas are producing the film under the banner Noise and Grains. It marks Noise and Grains' first film production.
Talking about the film, Kishore said, "This is a story filled with romance and humour. The screenplay is crafted to deliver a complete feel-good experience to the audience. There’s a feel among film lovers that movies like the ones K Bhagyaraj sir used to direct are no longer being made — this film aims to fill that gap." The filmmaker added, "This lively film revolves around compatibility in relationships and places strong emphasis on the female lead. I am happy about working with the incredibly talented Anna Ben. I sincerely thank Noise and Grains for giving me this opportunity."
Besides serving as its co-writer, Praveen Balu has also shot the film. The film's technical team includes editor Ram Pandian, who reunites with director Kishore Rajkumar after Naai Sekar, and art director Sri Sasikumar K. The makers are set to announce details about the film's title and music in the near future.
The makers are yet to reveal plot details, but they described it as a family entertainer. Post-production work on the film is in full swing, with the makers planning to release it soon.