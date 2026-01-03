NFAI adds Tamil film 'Ratha Kanneer' to its collection

MUMBAI: The National Film Archive of India (NFAI) on Friday said they've received "rare and significant" Tamil film "Ratha Kanneer", which talks about leprosy, to their collection of old classic films.

Directed by Krishnan-Panju and written by Thiruvarur Thangarasu, the 1954 film became a powerful source of progressive thought in India at the time.

Aparna Subramaniam, Film Research Officer at Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), today donated a copy of film material, including eight jumbo reels in 35mm format from her personal collection, to Prakash Magdum, the Managing Director of National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), in Pune, according to a press release issued by PIB.

The film, featuring MR Radha in the lead role, highlighted issues such as caste discrimination, blind faith, and ritualistic practices, and also addressed social stigma around leprosy, depicting the protagonist's transformation from a wealthy, westernised philanderer to a leprosy patient abandoned by society.

NFDC Managing Director Prakash Magdum said that despite its immense cultural and historical significance, no film archive in India or internationally possesses a print or original negative of this historic film.

"The only versions available today are low-resolution copies circulating on online platforms. Therefore, acquiring this film is crucial for its long-term preservation and accessibility to the public," Magdum said in a statement.

He appealed to film enthusiasts to come forward and donate films and other memorabilia for preservation at the NFAI.

Aparna Subramaniam said she acquired the film from her old circle of film collectors and distributors in south India.

"It truly belongs at the NFAI for preservation, archiving, and future restoration," she said.