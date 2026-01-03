Jama fame Pari Elavazhagan's next to star himself, Roja and Ramya Ranganathan

On Thursday, a new film helmed by Jama fame Pari Elavazhagan went on floors with an official pooja ceremony in Chennai. The yet-to-be-titled film also stars Ramya Ranganathan of Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam fame as the female lead. Yesteryear actor Roja is making a comeback with the film.
The film is backed by Million Dollar Studios, known for Good Night and Tourist Family, along with Neo Castle Creations. Sathya Karikalan and Yuvaraj Ganesan are producing the film. Pari has also written the story and screenplay and will be seen in the lead role in the film.
Chetan, Parithabangal-fame Gopi, Ismath Banu and Sudharshan Gandhi will also be seen portraying key roles in the film. On the technical front, the film will feature music composed by Bharath Sankar, who previously scored for Mandela and Maaveeran. Shelley R Calist will crank the camera, while Partha will take care of editing.
Billed to be a wholesome family entertainer by the makers, the film is set in Perambur. With shooting progressing at a brisk pace, the makers are aiming for a summer 2026 release for the film.
Jama marked Pari Elavazhagan's directorial debut, as well as his debut as a lead actor. A drama, the film opened to positive reviews upon release in 2024.