Seetha Payanam gets release date

Seetha Payanam ’s teaser showcases the evolving relationship between Seetha (Aishwarya) and Abhi (Niranjan). The pair appear to begin a journey together, with contrasting personalities; Seetha appears reserved and serious, while Abhi is cheerful and expressive. The teaser further hints at how their bond develops, intercut with scenes featuring the supporting cast, including Sathyaraj, Prakash Raj, Sumithra and Kovai Sarala, adding a layer of family dynamics.