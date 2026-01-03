Seetha Payanam gets release date

On Thursday, the makers of Seetha Payanam announced the film's release date. Helmed by Arjun Sarja and starring Aishwarya Arjun and Niranjan Sudhindra, the film is all set to hit theatres on February 14, marking the occasion of Valentine's Day.
Previously, the Telugu teaser was unveiled, marking both actors’ debut in the language. Aishwarya, daughter of Arjun, has earlier acted in Tamil and Kannada films, while Niranjan, nephew of Upendra, also makes his Telugu entry with this film.
’s teaser showcases the evolving relationship between Seetha (Aishwarya) and Abhi (Niranjan). The pair appear to begin a journey together, with contrasting personalities; Seetha appears reserved and serious, while Abhi is cheerful and expressive. The teaser further hints at how their bond develops, intercut with scenes featuring the supporting cast, including Sathyaraj, Prakash Raj, Sumithra and Kovai Sarala, adding a layer of family dynamics.
Besides penning the story and screenplay for the film, Arjun will also be seen playing a prominent role in the film. Dhruva Sarja, Sathyaraj and Prakash Raj are also part of the primary cast.
Seetha Payanam also marks the return of music composer Anup Rubens after a considerable hiatus. Sai Madhav Burra has penned the dialogues. Cinematography is by G Balamurugan, and editing is by Ayub Khan. Notable lyricists like Kasarla Shyam and Chandrabose have penned lyrics for the film.
Arjun, who last directed Sollividava in 2018, returns to the director's chair with this project, which marks the continuation of his production house's slate after a brief gap.