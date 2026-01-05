Gandhi Talks, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami and Aditi Rao Hydari, locks release date

Announced in 2021, the film went on floors in 2022. After completion of filming and editing, Gandhi Talks was first silent film played at the 23rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in 2023. The film also stars Arvind Swami, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Marathi actor Siddharth Jadhav as the leads. A new teaser released by the makers shows glimpses of the leads in different scenarios. "They loved in silence. They sinned in silence. They suffered in silence. This film speaks that silence," wrote the makers while sharing the news.